'Teen Mom' Alum Farrah Abraham's Mother Blasts MTV Cast Members Over Alleged Debts

Farrah Abraham's mom, Debra Danielsen, has a lot to say when it comes to the way Teen Mom stars handle their money. More than two years after her daughter left the MTV franchise, Danielsen didn't hold back slamming her daughter's former co-stars' financial situations in an interview with Heavy.

"I’m not trying to be negative, but I just really feel like the whole show needs to be reformatted," she told the outlet. "My daughter is the only one who has gone on and who has the vision to do professional development to the point where she can actually go out and be self-sufficient. She’s the only one not continuing to reproduce."

Although she didn't name names, Danielsen said she knows there are several Teen Mom stars who owe the IRS "big hunks of money." She then shifted some of the responsibility off onto people who were responsible for educating the reality personalities on business acumen and frugal financial practices. "They weren’t taught how to handle their money properly,” Danielsen said, adding that the show altogether needs to shift focus. "I think we need to be more realistic… Because let’s face it, these are women who are almost 30 now. And it’s a different world. It’s more like Real Housewives now."

Noting that she has an MBA and could help some of the other MTV reality stars with their financial troubles, Danielsen clarified, "I’m not knocking anybody because I love all of these people, so I don’t mean it in a bad way. But I think the cold, hard fact of the matter is they don’t have good counsel from a business perspective."

Danielsen isn't wrong when it comes to financial difficulties being common in the Teen Mom world. In April, Us Weekly confirmed that Teen Mom OG's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra owed $856,799 in unpaid taxes after being hit with a $535,010 federal tax lien for the 2016 and 2017 tax seasons and another $321,789 lien for the 2018 season. In May 2016, The Ashley confirmed that Amber Portwood owed $134,919 in unpaid taxes, and in 2014, Radar Online reported the IRS was owed $80,000 from Maci Bookout.

Abraham has continued to rail against Teen Mom since she was confronted with the choice from producers to end her career in the adult film industry or leave the show. In May, she shared a video on TikTok and Instagram claiming she was "wrongfully fired by a male on Teen Mom," accusing producer Morgan J. Freeman of "lies, lies, lies" when he told her she has "very little empathy or compassion for other people," and saying he was "cutting a woman with [his] own negative opinions."