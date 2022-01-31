Farrah Abraham Tearfully Says She’s Feeling ‘Suicidal’ After Arrest

Farrah Abraham has been struggling with her mental health after being arrested earlier this month for alleged assault. The Teen Mom star told TMZ over the weekend that she was packing up her things and leaving Los Angeles after being taken into custody on Jan. 15 for allegedly slapping a security guard at a Hollywood restaurant and bar following an altercation with another person inside.

Abraham, who is facing a misdemeanor battery charge when she appears in court in May, told TMZ that since the incident, she has lost function of the upper right part of her body. Getting emotional as she looked back, Abraham claimed she was “attacked and illegally cuffed to some guy” during the incident.

“I’m trying to stay positive about it because I was really suicidal this week,” she said. “It’s just sad, like, losing function. I’m going to cry. I’m so sorry.” Abraham added that the person who “attacked” her at the venue was a woman, but did not identify the alleged attacker. No one else was arrested in the incident.

The MTV alum continued that she’s been “working so hard” on herself over the past two weeks. “It’s just really hard,” she said. “I was supposed to travel and do comedy this year. It’s just like, I’m scared of people right now.” Moving out of California will prove a fresh start for the reality TV personality and her 12-year-old daughter, Sophia. “I love to move. I love to travel,” she noted.

Abraham previously shared video of her citizen’s arrest on Instagram, writing alongside the video of her cuffed on the ground outside, “I’ve had a very traumatizing year and I don’t deserve to be attacked, bruised, men on me, and battered.” She continued that she looked forward to court, where “justice will be served as always.”

“I look forward to my law degree and I look forward to court,” she wrote. “Justice will be served as always. Woman it is a scary unsafe world we live in, act upon your rights and always care for others even when everyone hurts you and attacks you. You are resilient and you are stronger then (sic) all of the weak people out there who hurt and traumatize us.”

