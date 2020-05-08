'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals Her Baby Is Breech in Latest Pregnancy Update

Kailyn Lowry is crossing her fingers that her unborn baby decides to turn soon, as the Teen Mom 2 star revealed the little boy is still breech coming up on 29 weeks of her pregnancy. The pregnant MTV personality shared an update on her little one on Instagram Thursday, revealing that she still hasn't figured out a name for baby number four.

"Baby Boy & I are coming up on 29 weeks & so thankful to be in our third trimester! He still doesn’t have a name, but this is the chaos, it’s how we do things," she wrote. "He is currently breech, so hopefully he decides to turn soon, because we’re running out of room! He’s moving a lot more these days and likes to keep me up at night."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on May 7, 2020 at 3:29pm PDT

She added that with sons Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2, at home, this pregnancy has been no walk in the park. "Physically, this has been a really easy pregnancy, but it is getting a little harder to hold Lux, no real complaints," Lowry wrote. "Emotionally, this has probably been my toughest pregnancy. We’ve been keeping busy at home- planning and decorating his nursery, I can’t wait to show you the finished product! Do you think he’ll turn in time or stay breech?"

Lowry then took the time to answer follower questions, revealing that she never had problems with her other pregnancies being breech at this point and was also diagnosed with an anterior placenta. As for morning sickness, the Teen Mom star answered that she had been feeling ill until just nine weeks ago, but otherwise had not suffered many other physical side effects. As for if she was going to be done with kids after baby boy was born, Lowry answered, "I’m not getting my tubes tied or anything. So we’ll see."

Lowry previously shared that she was pregnant with her fourth child back in February. At the time, she posted a photo of herself with her three sons with the ultrasound photo. "We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" she captioned the picture. "I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!" Days after she confirmed the news, Lowry announced she would be having another boy.