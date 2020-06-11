'Teen Mom' Fans Call for Kailyn Lowry's Firing After Racist Remarks Resurface

Teen Mom 2 fans are calling for Kailyn Lowry to be fired from MTV after a clip of her chastising ex Jo Rivera for dressing their son Isaac "like a thug" resurfaced. The clip resurfaced just after the network cut ties with Teen Mom OG's Taylor Selfridge over her past racist tweets. In the clip from 2014, Lowry confronts Rivera, who is Puerto Rican, over the "stereotypical" way their son looks when he is with his dad.

"When he goes over there, you have him dress a certain way; you have him look a certain way; you have his hair cut a certain way, and that's not who he is," she tells him. "I think you forget about the fact that he's half-white and he's half-Hispanic. I feel like you dress him in a stereotypical way and I don't like it." Rivera responds, "I don't understand what your description of how I dress him is," to which Lowry replies, "You dress him like a thug!"

Kailyn Lowry from Teen Mom 2 is a racist and an abuser and should be fired. Here she is calling her own son a thug Because Jo didn't give him a white boy haircut. @MTV @TeenMom When are you going to fire her??? pic.twitter.com/h0ETLnmVH8 — La Diablita 😈 YHLQMDLG (@Bebecitaaa69) June 10, 2020

At the time the footage aired on Teen Mom 2, Lowry denied she had been out of line, tweeting, "Bahahahahahaha ok, I’m not racist. Gotta make good TV somehow!" Lowry's friend Toni Ziegler told The Ashley at the time, "Kail does regret saying that because she wants Isaac to embrace both of his cultures but it didn’t go down quite how it’s being shown."

Ziegler continued, "She was wrong to say it, for sure, but she was upset that Jo tries to change Isaac’s life and look so much whenever he goes over there. Plus, a lot of the time Jo just does it because he knows it makes Kail mad. He likes to push her buttons."

When the clip made the rounds on social media again Wednesday, Lowry's Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus commented, "Wtf did I just watch. Smh," but added to a follower theorizing that Lowry would be fired over the comments, "She won’t get fired. Mtv favors her too much." That same day, Lowry deactivated her Twitter account.

A petition on Change.org was soon started telling people not to support Lowry's Coffee Convos podcast because of her behavior. "Kailyn has ethnic children but, has not used her platform to uplift the Black and Latino men she has children with; instead she uses her platform to bully and embarrass them," the petition reads. One signer commented, "Damn girl, I was rooting for you. But crazy how the truth come to light."