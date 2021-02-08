'Teen Mom 2' Star Briana DeJesus Broke Down in Tears After Her Daughter Played This Song

✖

Briana DeJesus was all in her feels after 9-year-old daughter Nova played her Olivia Rodrigo's smash hit topping the charts, "Drivers License." The Teen Mom 2 star tweeted about her emotional response to the song, which Rodrigo's fans have surmised is about her split from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett, Saturday, revealing it felt like a gut punch to hear.

"My 9 year old daughter put me on to drivers license and I literally cried while driving her to school," tweeted DeJesus, who also is mother to 3-year-old daughter Stella. "She goes: mom there’s a song I wanna listen to and she put it on and it was automatic tears for me." The MTV star added that Rodrigo's song "literally hit me in my gut harddddddd."

DeJesus has had her own share of drama with men this year, feuding with both Nova's father, Devoin Austin, and Stella's dad, Luis Hernandez, over what she claims is a lack of emotional and financial support for their daughters. Austin, meanwhile, has fired back, claiming his ex paints him out to be the bad guy and even accusing her of being racist. "Just because I do not like you as a person doesn't mean you can yap at the mouth and make false accusations," DeJesus would fire back on her Instagram Story in December. "I don't need my 9-year-old mixed daughter reading this on social media and think I hate people of color."

More recently, Austin said he regretted his "immaturity" in his early days as a father during a YouTube Q&A session. Asked if he would do anything differently if given the chance to go back to when Nova was born, the reality personality responded, "If I could go back with this knowledge I have now, I would literally be more mature, cause being immature was the rule of most evil. ...A little maturity, you could go a long way."

Meanwhile, DeJesus has been recovering from her latest round of plastic surgery, having gone under the knife for liposuction and a breast implant exchange. She shared on Twitter Sunday that she was "finally feeling a little better" after complaining about being sore just three days prior. "Saying bye to this body," she wrote earlier this month while heading to have her procedures done. DeJesus has previously undergone a breast enhancement, butt reduction and a tummy tuck.