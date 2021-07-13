'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry Sues Briana DeJesus for Defamation, and Fans Have Thoughts
The drama between Teen Mom 2 co-stars Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus has taken yet another turn. On Friday, it was reported that Lowry sued DeJesus for defamation. In response to this legal matter, fans are weighing in on the issue via Twitter.
The lawsuit came after DeJesus gave an interview to Celebuzz and claimed that Lowry beat her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, with whom she shares her two youngest sons, Lux and Creed. DeJesus claimed that Lowry did not want to film any content in relation to this alleged altercation, which is why she was not included in an episode of Teen Mom 2 this season. Lowry claims that her co-star "asserted that Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry's sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez's mother," according to court documents that E! News was able to obtain. Her attorneys went on to say that DeJesus' statements weren't true and that they were "for the purpose of causing Lowry harm...Defendant used Lowry to gain additional media attention for herself."
At the time, Lowry's rep told E! News that the reality star was "disheartened by the recent untrue statements" that her co-star made. They continued, "Kail takes these statements very seriously. After necessary self-reflection, Kail has decided to handle this situation with Ms. Dejesus by exercising her legal right to protect herself and her brand in Court." Considering that this is quite the serious update in Lowry and DeJesus' ongoing drama with one another, fans wasted no time in taking to Twitter to share their thoughts about the situation.
Kail is on a reality show come on now 🤦🏻♀️ she needs to stop filming if she doesn’t want to speak the truth she will never be happy with herself or anyone because she’s so bitter in life ! These women need to grow up and get off the show already!— мєℓι ʝ (@MeliJudd) July 8, 2021
"I don't like Bri that much but Kail is doing this because she thinks she can shut up people and obviously she's never gonna sign an NDA for her," one Twitter user wrote. "At the end of the day day Bri isn't wrong on this one!"
Briana has always talked about Kail even when Kail wasn't talking about her.. They both need to just not mention each other. Just focus on YOUR lives and not the other girls... But then again, seems to be hard for anyone to do, they always gotta talk shit about each other— Krystal Lynn 🎄☃️❄️ (@Hamilton_Gaming) July 9, 2021
Fans wasted no time in picking sides amid this feud. One fan even wrote, "Kail "Petty" Lowry… honestly I'm liking Briana more and more."
A waste of resources and time. This show needs to be cancelled. We need more Ridiculousness anyway (haha)— Judgey McJudgington (@mc_judgey) July 9, 2021
"I can't believe I actually have to choose between these two broads," another fan wrote. "But… siding with Briana on this one. Grow a pair Kail."
There were some fans who criticized Lowry for taking this situation to such a level, with one user writing, "this is so stupid. she is really still upset about that whole situation and she's not gonna let it go till she feel like she "won" … that's really sad honestly.. she needs to let it go."
Yet another fan weighed in to write, "The both of them just can't live without drama in their lives. How exhausting to be them."
They all need to grow up and act like adults— Zoe (@darksilver81) July 9, 2021
This fan weighed in on the drama with, "I mean, I have annoying coworkers, too, but I don't try to sue them and I have to see them every day. Also, if there are court documents back up what Briana said, Kail doesn't have a leg to stand on."
These ppl are exhausting.— Me (@MamaBearto2boys) July 8, 2021
Some fans are just tired of the drama. As one individual wrote, "All these people have issues and they really need to cancel this show. Each season is getting more painful watching how these "grown ups" really haven't grown."