'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry Sues Briana DeJesus for Defamation, and Fans Have Thoughts

The drama between Teen Mom 2 co-stars Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus has taken yet another turn. On Friday, it was reported that Lowry sued DeJesus for defamation. In response to this legal matter, fans are weighing in on the issue via Twitter.

The lawsuit came after DeJesus gave an interview to Celebuzz and claimed that Lowry beat her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, with whom she shares her two youngest sons, Lux and Creed. DeJesus claimed that Lowry did not want to film any content in relation to this alleged altercation, which is why she was not included in an episode of Teen Mom 2 this season. Lowry claims that her co-star "asserted that Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry's sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez's mother," according to court documents that E! News was able to obtain. Her attorneys went on to say that DeJesus' statements weren't true and that they were "for the purpose of causing Lowry harm...Defendant used Lowry to gain additional media attention for herself."

At the time, Lowry's rep told E! News that the reality star was "disheartened by the recent untrue statements" that her co-star made. They continued, "Kail takes these statements very seriously. After necessary self-reflection, Kail has decided to handle this situation with Ms. Dejesus by exercising her legal right to protect herself and her brand in Court." Considering that this is quite the serious update in Lowry and DeJesus' ongoing drama with one another, fans wasted no time in taking to Twitter to share their thoughts about the situation.