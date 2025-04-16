‘RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais Makes Dramatic Exit from Season 14 Reunion: ‘I’m Out’

Garcelle Beauvais pushed to her limit before leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The actress, 58, declared she was “done” with the Bravo show after making a dramatic exit during the third and final part of the Season 14 reunion that aired Tuesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As the rest of the cast gathered together to take a photo after wrapping the reunion, Beauvais made her way toward her dressing room, declaring, “I’m out. I’m not. I’m not.”

Beauvais’ shocking exit was met with confusion by her co-stars, with Dorit Kemsley even calling it “unprofessional,” but it was clear the Coming to America star had had it with the rest of her castmates.

Once in her trailer, Beauvais admitted she was “just so f—king sick” of how she had been treated this season, saying that while she had taken accountability for her missteps, none of her colleagues would give her any grace.

“They’re all f—king assholes. No one said, ‘Oh, I understand what you’re saying,” she lamented, adding, “Everybody jumped at me and I felt like I was on an island by myself. I can’t be friends with people like that, I can’t trust them. I don’t trust them and they obviously don’t like me.”

“I’m done. It’s been an amazing ride, I’m so grateful for the opportunity, but I’m done,” Beauvais added as she got into her car to go home.

(Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

Shortly after the reunion filmed, the Flight actress announced that she would be exiting RHOBH after five seasons. “I have some news: I have decided to leave Beverly Hills,” she said in March on Instagram. “It’s been a wild ride, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened — but it’s been a ride nevertheless.”

She explained, “One of the reasons why I’m leaving is my family, my boys. Their last year of high school is next year and I want to be a part of that. And Jaid is starting a new career and I want to be a part of that, too,” adding, “And secondly, I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in — I can’t tell you anything now but you’ll know soon.”

The actress also teased that Bravo fans might see her in the future, saying, “Andy Cohen says I can come back anytime, the door will always be open, so you never know, I might pop back in sometime.”