‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Couple Makes Major Resolution Amid Marital Concerns

One of the couples on Teen Mom: Family Reunion was able to work through some of their issues during the retreat, but they still have a ways to go. During the premiere, Teen Mom 2 stars Ashley Jones and Bar Smith revealed that they got married. However, they’ve since been experiencing some marital troubles. Were they able to come to a resolution on Tuesday’s episode?

While chatting with the other stars of Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG, Jones opened up about what’s really going on in her relationship. She noted that Smith may be making an effort in his own way, but she wants the romance back. The reality star said that she just wants to feel appreciated by her husband, as she doesn’t necessarily feel as though it’s currently the case.

https://twitter.com/TeenMom/status/1496294990598705154

Little did Jones know, Smith did make an effort to bring the romance back into their relationship. Later on in the episode, he surprised his wife by setting up a small date by the hot tub, complete with a bevy of rose petals. He first offered her a bouquet of red roses. Smith then led her over to the hot tub along a trail of pink rose petals. When they got to their destination, they enjoyed wine and snacks. The pair, who share daughter Holly, also discussed how they want to put more of a focus on their relationship to make sure that they do get back on the right path.

In her confessional, Jones said that she appreciated Smith’s gesture. Although, she also said that she wasn’t “completely impressed” by it. Jones did add that it was a “step in the right direction.” When the two discussed their date with fellow stars Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis, they expressed that they want to make their date nights a regular thing. Floyd said that she and Davis have a dedicated date night every two weeks and that they take turns planning what they’ll do. Both Jones and Smith seemed keen on the idea. Will the couple be able to leave the retreat stronger than when they arrived? It definitely seems like it. But, fans can find out for themselves when the Teen Mom: Family Reunion finale airs on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.