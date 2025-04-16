‘The View’ Alum Claims She’s in Talks to Join ‘RHOBH’ After Garcelle Beauvais’ Exit

Is The View alum Debbie Matenopoulos next in line for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Following Garcelle Beauvais’ exit from the Bravo show late last month, Matenopoulos claimed she’s been “talking” to the network about possibly joining RHOBH.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Asked about past casting rumors, Matenopoulos, 50, said candidly during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio, “I don’t even know if I’m allowed to say this. Yes, I am currently talking to [Bravo].”

“When I mean currently, I mean currently,” Matenopoulos emphasized. “Like, last week.” The entertainment journalist then joked that because she is “already an oversharer,” she wonders, “Do I really need these people in my home?”

Matenopoulos, who was one of the original panelists on The View, continued, “So would I do it? I think it would be super fun, and I know a lot of those women.” Still, she recalled, “I said to [RHOBH producers], ‘I’m not a fighter, you guys. I’m not a fighter.’ I really kind of say things how they are, but never in a negative, mean girl sort of way.”

She explained, “It always comes from a good place, so if you expect people to flip tables and do that kind of mess, you’re talking to the wrong girl.”

Matenopoulos’ insight into the casting process comes after Beauvais announced last month that she was leaving RHOBH after five seasons. “I have some news: I have decided to leave Beverly Hills,” she said on Instagram at the time. “It’s been a wild ride, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened — but it’s been a ride nevertheless.”

Beauvais revealed that she was looking to spend more time with her sons and working on other career endeavors after leaving Bravo behind, but hinted, “Andy Cohen says I can come back anytime, the door will always be open, so you never know, I might pop back in sometime.”

Tuesday’s Season 14 reunion conclusion shed more light on the actress’ departure from the show, as she declined to take a cast photo with the rest of the Housewives and walked off set.

Bravo

“Guys, I’m not doing this anymore. I don’t want cameras here,” she told production in the episode. “And I never say I don’t want cameras. I’m always a team player. But this — there’s no team.” Beauvais complained that she was “just so f—king sick” of how she was treated this season by her castmates.

“Everybody jumped at me and I felt like I was on an island by myself. I can’t be friends with people like that, I can’t trust them,” she explained. “I don’t trust them and they obviously don’t like me.” Heading for her car, Beauvais concluded, “I’m done. It’s been an amazing ride, I’m so grateful for the opportunity, but I’m done.”