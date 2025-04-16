Gia Giudice Teases ‘Very Fun’ New Bravo Show ‘Next Gen NYC’ (Exclusive)

Gia Giudice is forging a new path for herself as part of the next generation of Bravo stars.

The eldest daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, who stars in Bravo’s upcoming series Next Gen NYC, opened up to PopCulture.com about connecting with other Housewives kids ahead of the series’ June 3 premiere.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gia stars alongside Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak Biermann’s daughter, Ariana Biermann; RHOA alum Kandi Burruss’ daughter, Riley Burruss; and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks’ son, Brooks Marks, in the series that follows them and their group of friends living life as young adults in New York.

“It is very cool — I’m super excited,” Gia, 24, told PopCulture. “This was a very fun show to film.” She added, “Obviously, there are Bravo kids, so we all relate to each other on a high degree, but then you’re also going to see a bunch of other mixed faces involved. So it’s definitely a fun group.”

Play video

“You get to see what each one of us does with our work life, how each one of us goes about our day-to-day schedules, and how we all make a living for ourselves,” Gia continued of what fans can expect to see on the show. “But you also get to see the nightlife and the fun activities that we are doing around New York City as well.”

Also starring in Next Gen NYC are Ava Dash, the daughter of music executive Damon Dash and fashion icon Rachel Roy; model and influencer Emira D’Spain; “New York’s ultimate Gen Z it-girl” Georgia McCann; Biermann’s on-off boyfriend Hudson McLeroy; Shai Fruchter; and Charlie Zakkour.

Gia is also showing a different side of herself in her new iHeartRadio podcast Casual Chaos with Gia Giudice.

iheartradio

“A lot of the Bravo audience has seen me grow up in front of their eyes from when I was a little girl until now,” Gia explained to PopCulture. “But I really wanted to show my audience more of the fun, light-hearted side of me — not as serious and tense [as] what they see on the show.”

She continued, “I wanted them to really just see me for me and really just get to know my authentic self outside of the Real Housewives,” adding, “I have put a lot of effort into this podcast and I hope my fans see that just with the efforts … that I put in to really show that this podcast is going to be amazing. So I hope my audience thinks the same.”

Casual Chaos with Gia Giudice, an iHeartRadio podcast, is available wherever you listen to podcasts.