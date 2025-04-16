Amanda Bynes Joins OnlyFans — But With a Disclaimer

Amanda Bynes is stepping back into the spotlight – but not in Hollywood.

The former Nickelodeon star, 39, announced Tuesday that she has officially launched an OnlyFans account, but the announcement came with a big disclaimer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m on onlyfans now!” Bynes wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a screenshot of her OnlyFans page, “Disclaimer: I’m doing onlyfans to chat with my fans through dm’s. I won’t be posting any sleazy content. Excited to join.”

The All That alum, who currently has her OnlyFans subscription set to $50 a month, is the latest celebrity to join the subscription-based service. Others on the platform include Denise Richards, Larsa Pippen, Cardi B, and Tyler Posey, as well as Harry Potter alum Jessie Cave, who launched her page last month “geared toward people who have an interest or fetish with hair.” Although OnlyFans is best known for its NSFW content, the platform is also used for a variety of other content, including cooking shows and live streams.

Her OnlyFans account marks the latest endeavor for Bynes. After largely stepping away from the spotlight following her last credited acting role in 2010’s Easy A, the former child star has slowly been stepping back into the spotlight. In December 2024, the star, who graduated from the Los Angeles-based Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019, co-hosted an art show and clothing pop-up with fashion designer Austin Babbitt, also known as Asspizza, in West Hollywood.

Prior to that, the actress in late 2023 launched a podcast with friend and biochemist Paul Sieminski. Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast debuted on Spotify, featuring tattoo artist Dahlia Moth as a special guest. Although Bynes at the time said she and Sieminski “planned to “interview our friends, and then we’re hoping to take it mainstream and interview celebrities and artists,” the podcast ended after the first episode. Bynes later told her followers, “after thinking about it, though, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job. I’m going to follow that path instead. Thank you for following my journey!”

Bynes rose to fame in 1996 when she landed her breakout role on the Nickelodeon sketch comedy show All That. She went on to star in her own sitcom, The Amanda Show, from 1999 to 2002. Bynes eventually transitioned into an A-list comedic actress in her teen and young adult years, appearing in everything from What a Girl Wants (2003) to She’s the Man (2006), Hairspray (2007), and more. While fans have long hoped to one day see her return to the screen, sources told the Daily Mail in December that it would take a “minor miracle” for Bynes to return to acting.