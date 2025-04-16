‘X-Factor’ Singer Dies Suddenly: Danny Dearden Was 34

Former The X Factor star Danny Dearden has died at the age of 34.

Dearden, who was mentored by Spice Girls singer Mel B during his 2014 appearance on the ITV talent show, passed away following “a long illness” on Tuesday, his team at Upside UK confirmed.

“We are heartbroken to announce the sad loss of our dear friend and artist Danny Dearden, who passed away peacefully this morning after a long illness,” the statement read. “Danny was one of the most talented, hardworking people we have worked with and has made a big mark on the industry amassing more than 30 million streams and collaborating with huge dance names such as Michael Calfan and Dario G. RIP Danny.”

The statement did not disclose Dearden’s cause of death or the specific illness he was battling, but in the star’s final Instagram post on Dec. 8, 2024, Dearden shared a photo from the hospital. Dearden hadn’t been active on social media since, nor did he share the reason for his hospitalization.

A year earlier, he revealed that the NHS “saved my life,” adding, “this year for me has been a bit of a rocky one , at one point I was told I probably wouldn’t be here today…. Well, I AM ! On the road to recovery and I get to spend it with my family and friends.”

Dearden rose to fame on The X Factor, the Simon Cowell-created talent competition series that launched on British TVs back in 2004. Dearden, a singer from Manchester, appeared on the show in 2014, impressing the judges with his audition to “If You Love Me” by Brownstone, per The London Evening Standard. He made it through to the Judges House stage, where he was mentored by guest judge Emma Bunton and judge Mel B, who said, “That was a killer song, killer vocals and a slam-dunk of a performance!”

Although Dearden didn’t make it through to the live shows during his season, which was won by Ben Haenow, he went on to become a successful singer and songwriter, amassing more than 15 million streams on Spotify with hits like “Come Down” and “Different Kind of Love.” In 2021, he was signed by Sentric Music.

Paying tribute to him after his passing, Mel B wrote on her Instagram Stories, “tragic news hearing Danny Dearden has passed. I remember him back in his X Factor days and how talented you always were but also how kind to everyone.”

Dearden’s manager Denise Beighton wrote, “Heartbroken to wake up to the news that you’re gone. I have no words right now, rest easy beautiful boy.”