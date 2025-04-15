Ralph Fiennes Stuns Fans With Ripped Physique in Body Transformation

Ralph Fiennes is looking shredded as he shows off the muscular physique he debuted as Odysseus in The Return.

The 62-year-old Oscar nominee looks ripped in new gym photos shared just four months after he starred as the fictional Greek king in the 2024 film directed by Uberto Pasolini.

In a Saturday post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a verified fan account for Fiennes, the Harry Potter actor can be seen flexing his lean muscles alongside the same grizzled beard he sported as Odysseus. While the origin of the photos is unknown, another fan account credited personal trainer Dan Avasilcai as the photographer.

Fiennes previously spoke about undergoing five months of grueling training to play Odysseus, revealing that Pasolini was very specific with how he wanted the war-worn king to appear.

“Uberto was very clear. He didn’t want me to have a sort of bulked-up gym body,” Ralph told The Guardian in March, adding that he told Avasilcai, that he should “look like a bit of old rope.”

BRalph Fiennes attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

In order to lean out, the Conclave star said he stuck to a strict diet “rich in proteins, complex carbohydrates and vegetables,” in order to authentically portray the strife and lack of food Odysseus would have endured before his eventual return to Ithaca.

Fiennes also spoke about his character last week on the Lorraine talk show, saying that he was playing a man who had “suffered the horrors” of a decade of war. When it came to the physicality of his character, the actor shared, “I knew from the script that my body would be exposed. I [only wore] a blanket and a wine-cloth. This man is a soldier, a warrior and he’s sailed across the oceans.”