‘Swamp People’ Star Ashley ‘Deadeye’ Jones Asks for Prayers Amid Family Health Crisis

Swamp People‘s Ashley Jones is asking her followers for their support and prayers amid a series of recent health crises impacting four members of her family.

In a string of recent social media posts, the History Channel star revealed that her grandmother, her husband Chad, her daughter Addison, and her family’s new puppy Louie have all suffered health scares in recent days.

The difficult week began on Monday, April 7 when Jones shared a photo of herself cradling her puppy in her lap in the car. In the caption, the famed alligator hunter shared, “Change of plans for the night. I’m at the er vet with our new baby. Send prayers!”

Although little Louie will make a full recovery, Jones revealing in a later update that the adorable pup “has some nausea and an ear infection,” she returned to social media just a day later to inform fans that her 90-year-old grandmother was in the hospital and set to undergo “very invasive surgery.”

“I don’t like to do this but I need Prayers AGAIN please! Sorry that’s all I’ve asked for lately but we need them! My grandmother is 90 years old and will potentially have a very invasive surgery tomo,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself by her grandmother’s bedside. “Specifically, we need it to be done laparoscopically if possible! Please God be with my grandmother and heal her quickly in Jesus name!”

Fans were quick to send well wishes to Jones and her grandmother, with Jones sharing on Thursday that her “was able to get her procedure done laparoscopically! Prayers answered! Y’all are the best! Thank you!” According to a Tuesday update from the star, her grandmother “had a great day at the hospital! I’m so excited to see the progress improve.”

Jones has also asked for prayer for two other family members – her daughter and her husband. According to Jones, her daughter Addison may have to undergo surgery after she Addison tore her rotator cuff while swimming competitively. Jones also revealed that her husband “is having a heart procedure soon and I’m going to be sick I’m so nervous!”

“Another hospital visit and another prayers please post,” Jones wrote in a post recapping her week. “My daughter tore her rotator cuff while swimming competitively. My grandmother is healing from stomach surgery but doing great. The puppy is getting better. Vet bills aren’t fun. Chad is having a heart procedure soon and I’m going to be sick I’m so nervous! Whew it’s been a week!!!! Y’all have a great weekend!”

Jones is a long-time Swamp People fan-favorite whose impressive targeting skills have earned her the nickname “Deadeye.” Jones joined the hit History Channel series in 2018, first hunting alongside Ronnie Adams before getting paired with Anna Ribbeck, and went on to star in the spinoff Swamp People: Serpent Invasion. After six years as a Swamp People staple, she announced in January that she is “retiring from Swamp People (or fore sure taking a break)!” Jones explained that her decision to step back from the series was due to a desire to focus on her family and law firm.