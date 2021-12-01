‘Teen Mom’ Announces 2 Spinoff Specials

Teen Mom is bringing together stars from across the MTV franchise for two all-new spinoffs. Tuesday, the network announced Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In are kicking off back-to-back on Tuesday, Jan. 11 starting at 8 p.m. ET, featuring all your favorite current cast members as well as a blast from the past.

On Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Farrah Abraham makes her return to the franchise after being fired in 2018, joining current OG cast members Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd and Maci Bookout as well as Teen Mom 2‘s Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline and Leah Messer. The moms will compete in fun challenges and even get into a little drama over the eight hour-long episodes, Bookout teased during Tuesday’s Teen Mom OG reunion.

“The moms from the Teen Mom franchise come together for a massive family reunion to connect with one another and celebrate their unique bonds,” the logline reads. “With fun, sun and new friendships… They’ll also reunite with surprise guests from the past and present. No Family Reunion party is complete without some fireworks!” Bookout hinted that Abraham was a major cause of those fireworks, as she allegedly fought with “everyone, to be honest,” and Abraham even acknowledged the drama in a pre-recorded segment. “It’s true – some drama went down,” she admitted.

Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In gives the OG moms the chance to speak their minds about the Teen Mom 2 cast as Portwood, Floyd, Bookout and Catelynn Baltierra are joined by “surprise” guests for 10 hour-long episodes. “Ever wondered what the Teen Moms really think of the moms on the other series? In Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In, the ladies from Teen Mom OG will watch episodes of Teen Mom 2 and unleash their personal opinions on the biggest moments from the episode,” reads the logline. “From laughing at the kids’ tantrums to sympathizing with their parenting struggles, our cast will speak on everything from Jade’s Brazilian Butt Lift to juggling co-parenting relationships.” Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV and will be followed by Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In at 9 p.m. ET/PT.