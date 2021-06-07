'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer Updates Fans After Jason Jordan Split

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer split from Jason Jordan more than two years ago, but she is still confident she will meet the love of her life in the future. During a recent Q&A session with fans last week, Messer, 29, said she is trusting "divine timing" when it comes to love. Messer dated Jordan in 2018 and early 2019, breaking up for good in March 2019.

“I think whatever is meant to happen will happen,” Messer told fans on June 3, reports InTouch Weekly. She is now focusing on her three children but has an open mind about meeting a future boyfriend. Messer shares twins Aliannah and Aleeah, 11, with ex-husband Corey Simms; and daughter Adalynn, 8, with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ḻєαн ᗰєѕѕєя ♕✰ (@leahmesser)

Messer and Jordan dated for six months in 2018 before breaking up in October that year. Their split only lasted a month though, as they reunited before breaking up again in March 2019. In an April 2019 Teen Mom 2 episode, Messer told her producer things were not "going well lately" with Jordan. "I tried not to bring it up on camera, but I’m too ready to talk about it now," she said. “It just wasn’t right, and my kids weren’t feeling it anymore either. Not that they can determine who I’m going to be with, but they were picking up on the energy and it wasn’t O.K.”

The MTV star explained that they couldn't see things from the other's perspective. Jordan tried to make things work, but their relationship couldn't be saved. “He wanted to try to work on it, but I was like, ‘I think this is just toxic, I don’t think this is good.’ That’s OK to accept. To me, that’s healthy dating,” Messer explained. “I really felt like I was in such a great place. I was ready to put my all into a relationship, it just wasn’t the right person.”

Messer seems to have embraced the single life. Last month, she told HollywoodLife she wanted fans to stop asking if she would ever get back with Calvert. "There's absolutely no hope for me and Jeremy getting back together," she said. "And I would love it if fans would just simmer that one out." In that same interview, Messer said she was open to dating, but has other concerns right now. "I’m just focused on my business and at the end of the day, I just want to build something for my daughters at home," she said in May. "I’m open to a date [with other people], but nothing exclusive." Messer can be seen in Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Part 2, which airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.