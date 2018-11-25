‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Sparks Rumors She’s Back With Ex Jason Jordan

Leah Messer and Jason Jordan may be back together after some time away from each other.

The Teen Mom 2 star recently opened up about the end of her relationship in a cryptic message and deleted some social media posts featuring the both of them. However, the couple seems to have rekindled the spark.

According to InTouch, Messer and Jordan reunited to celebrate Thanksgiving together, also spending the long holiday weekend together.

The reality star took to Instagram on Friday to share a cute family photo featuring herself, her three daughters, Jason and his son Raylan — whose face was covered by an emoji.

“I’ve never been so thankful! Happy Thanksgiving!! @raylansdad416 #thanksgiving #festivities,” the 26-year-old wrote in the caption. She also shared a video clip of Jason fixing the leg of a dining room table chair on her Instagram Story.

Fans of the Teen Mom shared their joy of seeing the couple supposedly back together on the comments section.

“You are so pretty and your family is the cutest ever!!!! Your (sic) my fav OG,” one Instagram user commented.

“So happy for you! Your such an amazing mother!” another user wrote.

“So happy for you!!! This should be your Christmas card!!!” a third user commented.

“What a beautiful family! I’m glad that you finally found happiness!” added another.

Messer made headlines at the end of October when she shared a cryptic message supposedly addressing her breakup with Jordan at the time.

“Some things are meant to happen, just not meant to be,” she captioned the meme. “Some things are meant to come into your life, just not meant to stay.”

Some things are meant to happen, just not meant to be. Some things are meant to come into your life, just not meant to stay. 💕 pic.twitter.com/ueC07z639G — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) October 23, 2018

Messer, 26, and Jordan, 40, reportedly broke up at the end of October after six months, with a source telling Us Weekly that “it just wasn’t working” at the time. Messer is mom to 8-year-old twin daughters Ali and Aleeah with ex-husband, Corey Simms and 5-year-old daughter Adalynn with ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert. Jordan has 2-year-old Raylan from a previous relationship.

This is Messer’s first public relationship since her split with Calvert, and she previously opened up about their “adult” relationship.

“I think he’s definitely more mature than other guys that I’ve dated that are my age,” she said at the time, adding that Jordan’s role as a father was part of that designation. “It’s just a different responsibility, it’s a different life than someone that’s single…he’s a good dad…he’s an all around good person.”

Glad to see the pair is giving it another go!