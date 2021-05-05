'Teen Mom 2': Leah Messer Shares Major Health Update

✖

Teen Mom 2 premiered on Tuesday night, picking right up where fans left off with the five stars — Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Jade Cline, Briana DeJesus, and newcomer Ashley Jones. During the premiere, Messer opened up about a recent health scare that she experienced. By the end of the episode, she shared a major update about the next steps of her health journey.

At the beginning of the episode, Messer called her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, to tell him about how she found a lump in her right breast. She called Calvert, who was on the road for work, as she would need someone to watch their eight-year-old daughter Adalynn and she was wondering if his mother would be able to help out. In turn, he said that he completely understood and that his mom would definitely be able to watch Adalynn. He also encouraged her to get herself checked out so that she could stay on top of the serious health matter.

Later on, Messer had a discussion with her 11-year-old twins, Ali and Aleeah, whom she shares with ex-husband Corey Simms, about their personal health. During their conversation, the reality star told her daughters that it's important to administer a self-breast exam every so often in order to determine whether there are any health issues that could be cause for concern. She also said that they could always come to her if they have any questions about their health. The MTV personality later told the camera that she was on her way to get an ultrasound done to see whether the lump that she discovered was an indication of something more serious. Messer added that she simply wants to be "extra cautious" about the situation.

Ultimately, she said that her doctor told her that the lump was a benign tumor, which wasn't the diagnosis that they hoped for. Messer explained that they will have to monitor the situation and that she would have to go back for a check-up every four months. While she said that she was nervous about potentially having to undergo surgery to remove the tumor (due to her past struggles with drug addiction), she will put those fears aside if need be so that she can be the healthiest version of herself for her children. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.