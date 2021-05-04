'Teen Mom': Leah Messer Shares Whether She'd Get Back With This Ex

✖

Teen Mom fans have been following along with Leah Messer's life ever since she debuted on Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant in 2010. In advance of the Teen Mom 2 premiere, which will air on MTV on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET, Messer spoke to HollywoodLife.com about some of those very life updates. She even told the publication whether she would get back with one of her exes who was featured prominently on Teen Mom 2.

When asked whether there was any possibility that she would get back with her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, Messer had a very definitive answer. She said about Calvert, with whom she shares eight-year-old daughter Adalynn, "There's absolutely no hope for me and Jeremy getting back together." The reality star is aware that there's been speculation about her relationship status amongst Teen Mom fans. However, she wants that speculation to die down once and for all.

“And I would love it if fans would just simmer that one out,” Messer continued. As for the state of her love life now, it's not something that's she's particularly concerned about. Although, she would be open to dating again, as she added, “I’m just focused on my business and at the end of the day, I just want to build something for my daughters at home .. I’m open to a date [with other people], but nothing exclusive.” Fans will recall that Messer and Calvert began dating in 2011. They went on to wed in April 2012 and later welcomed their daughter, Adalynn, in February 2013. The Teen Mom 2 star is also a mother to twins Ali and Aleeah, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Corey Simms.

As for what Messer's upcoming storyline on Teen Mom 2 holds, she recently spoke with PopCulture.com about a health scare that she experienced. She explained that she found a lump in her breast, which she promptly got checked out. Fans will be able to see her health journey during Teen Mom 2, as Messer wanted to showcase the process as an "educational message" for those watching. She also explained that she kept her three daughters aware of the situation, as she wanted it to be a learning lesson for them, as well. Messer told PopCulture.com, "I just kind of openly communicated with them what was going on — not to scare them, but to let them know everything is fine and is going to be fine."