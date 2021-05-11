'Teen Mom 2': Leah Messer Gives Update on Health Journey After Cancer Scare

✖

During the season premiere of Teen Mom 2, Leah Messer opened up about a health scare. In the episode, Messer explained that she noticed a lump on her right breast. She later went to the doctor, who revealed that the lump was a benign tumor and that they would have to monitor her health every four months. As ScreenRant noted, Messer shared an update about her health journey over the weekend, sharing that she underwent a second ultrasound.

On her Instagram Story, Messer said that when she got a second ultrasound done, her doctor informed her that her tumor had grown in size. She went on to explain that her doctor told her that it was not big enough to be removed as it is benign. In the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Messer explained that she originally noticed the lump in her breast when she was driving in her car. Understandably, it gave her cause for concern and prompted her to reach out to a doctor.

The MTV personality did get the situation checked out, but she did not receive the diagnosis that she was hoping for. Her doctor told her that while the tumor was benign, she would have to go back every four months for a check-up in order to monitor the situation. Messer also noted that she was hesitant about having surgery to remove the tumor due to her past struggles with drug addiction. Although, she did say that she would, of course, undergo surgery if need be so that she can be the healthiest version of herself for her three daughters.

Ahead of the newest Teen Mom 2 season, Messer spoke with PopCulture.com about this health scare. She explained that it was difficult to chronicle her health journey on television, but she was determined to do so in order to provide an "educational message" for viewers. The reality star said, "Discovering the lump was very difficult for me to film about. I was fearful in that moment." The mom-of-three also opened up about sharing this news with her daughters, 11-year-old twins Aleeah and Aliannah and 8-year-old Adalynn. Messer said that she wanted to be upfront with her kids to educate them about their own health, saying, "I just kind of openly communicated with them what was going on — not to scare them, but to let them know everything is fine and is going to be fine."