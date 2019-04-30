‘Teen Mom 2’: Leah Messer Reveals Real Reason Behind Jason Jordan Split in Sneak Peek

Leah Messer and Jason Jordan may have looked like a happy couple throughout this ongoing season of Teen Mom 2, but things were not as they seemed between the two.

In a sneak peek of Monday’s all-new episode of the MTV reality show, Messer fesses up about the problems in her relationship after the two split.

“Things with Jason haven’t been going well lately,” she said in a voiceover before meeting with a producer at her home. “I tried not to bring it up on camera, but I’m to ready to talk about it now.”

After breaking the big news, Messer told her producer, “It just wasn’t right, and my kids weren’t feeling it anymore either. Not that they can determine who I’m going to be with, but they were picking up on the energy and it wasn’t O.K.”

When pressed as to the reason behind the split, Messer revealed the cameras don’t capture everything “behind the scenes,” agreeing when the producer asked if Jordan had been on his “best behavior” when filming.

“We’ve had a lot of disagreements lately — parenting and he gets openly angry,” Messer continued. “He doesn’t hit or anything like that, he just gets upset and kind of takes it out on everyone. You know what I mean?”

In addition to Jordan’s anger, Messer revealed she never felt like he was happy with all she would do, not only for her three daughters, but for his son.

“I feel like there was always an expectation I could never meet,” she explained. “What I did wasn’t ever enough. Like, it didn’t matter, I could get up, cook breakfast … have all the kids ready, watch his kid … and it wasn’t enough.”

Messer said Jordan “felt the same way,” but neither of them wanted to make the move to say, “This isn’t working out.”

“I had to eventually say, ‘This is exhausting, this is not working out,’” she revealed.

Jordan, 40, and Messer dated for six months in 2018 before breaking up in October, only to get back together again in November before ending things March 2019.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

