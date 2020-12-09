'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry's Ex Chris Lopez Posts About His 'Side of the Story' After Domestic Violence Incident

✖

Teen Mom 2 dad Chris Lopez is talking about telling "side of the story" three months after his ex, Kailyn Lowry, was arrested after allegedly getting into an altercation with the father of her two sons, 3-year-old Lux and 3-month-old Creed. The Sun reported Tuesday that Lopez took to his Instagram Story to respond when asked if Teen Mom 2 viewers will "ever hear his side" of what has transpired between the two.

He replied cryptically, "I used to feel like my side of the story needed to be told to keep facts right…Now I don't care what story you choose to believe." He then shared a quote reading, "My story is filled with broken pieces, bad decisions and some ugly truths. But it's also filled with a major comeback, peace in my soul. and grace that saved my life."

On Sept. 26, Lowry was arrested after allegedly getting into a fight over their son, Lux. Per court documents, obtained by Us Weekly, Lopez alleged that the MTV star started "attacking him [and] punching him several times on the head and upper torso" on Sept. 4, after he cut their oldest son's hair without consulting her.

When police spoke to Lowry, she denied things "became physical" over their son, but she was arrested anyways, released on her own recognizance without bail. The 16 and Pregnant alum was ordered to have no contact with Lopez, and is currently set to be arraigned on Jan. 21, 2021. In a statement to Us Weekly at the time, Lowry's attorney said, "Ms. Lowry has filed a petition for custody in the matter involving her children Lux and Creed. The judge in the Delaware Family Court has ordered the parties to refrain from discussing all domestic matters until after the hearing next year."

The statement continued, "Currently, Ms. Lowry has been awarded sole custody of the children despite the allegations pending in Family Court. Ms. Lowry does deny all of the allegations but cannot respond specifically at this time due to the orders of the judge." In addition to her two children with Lopez, Lowry also shares 10-year-old son Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and 6-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Lowry and Lopez have had a contentious relationship throughout their time together, with the reality star accusing the father of her two sons of domestic abuse a number of times. "I think what has transpired over the last few months between Chris and I has just been so eye-opening," she shared in the Oct. 27 episode of Teen Mom 2. "I know that people have a ton of questions and they're wondering how I could have gone back to someone like that and I think there's a lot to be said that I haven't really talked about in a relationship where domestic violence is there and where it's just really toxic. I'm still trying to figure that stuff out."