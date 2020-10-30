'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Arrest for Alleged Assault Against Ex Chris Lopez Revealed

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry was arrested in Delaware late last month after allegedly punching ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, the father of two of her four sons. According to new court documents obtained by E! News, the alleged incident happened on Sept. 4 at Lopez's home and Lowry was arrested on Sept. 26. Lopez told police the alleged altercation happened after Lowry discovered Lopez had their 3-year-old son Lux's hair cut.

Lopez accused Lowry of "attacking" him by "punching him several times on the head and upper torso" after Lowry learned about the haircut, according to police records. Lopez claimed he did not fight back before Lowry left his home. Lowry told authorities she was "upset" because of the haircut, but said the "dispute never became physical." According to the documents, Lopez's sister also spoke with police, telling them she tried to "pull Kailyn off" her brother, reports The Sun. Lopez's mother also confirmed the incident.

Lowry was taken into police custody for offensive guilty touching and pleaded not guilty. She was ordered to have no direct or indirect contact with Lopez. Her arraignment was scheduled for Jan. 21. Lowry and Lopez are parents to Lux and Creed, who was born in July. She also has two older sons from previous relationships.

"Ms. Lowry has filed a petition for custody in the matter involving her children Lux and Creed," a rep for Lowry told E! News Thursday. "The judge in the Delaware Family Court has ordered the parties to refrain from discussing all domestic matters until after the hearing next year. Currently, Ms. Lowry has been awarded sole custody of the children despite the allegations pending in Family Court. Ms. Lowry does deny all of the allegations but cannot respond specifically at this time due to the orders of the judge."

Although the arrest is just being reported now, Lowry took the hair cut dispute public in early September. She showed photos of Lux's uneven haircut on her Instagram Story, calling Lopez's decision a "control tactic." She also spoke with fans during an Instagram Live session about her turbulent relationship with Lopez. "You can choke me, you can put your hands on me, you can burn my book on social media, you can cheat on me. Do whatever you want, right?" Lowry said. "But the second you do something to my child, I’m gonna come out of character because you’re using the child as a manipulation tool."

A few days after the incident, Lopez shared a quote about moving on from "toxic" relationships and how it was ok to feel pain after "letting to" of someone. "If your heart hurts a little after letting go of someone or something, that's okay," the quote, credited to author Najwa Zebian, reads. "It just means that your feelings were genuine. No one likes endings. But sometimes we have to put things that were once good to an end after they turn toxic to our wellbeing."