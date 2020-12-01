'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry Recounts Her 'So Scary' Hospital Experience Before Giving Birth in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Kailyn Lowry wasn't sure if she would be able to move forward with her home birth plans ahead of the arrival of son Creed in July. The Teen Mom 2 star revealed how COVID-19 and a "so scary" visit to the hospital affected her thinking ahead of the birth of baby number four in a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV show.

Making sure to get in a last professionally-shot family photo with sons Isaac, 10, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera; Lincoln, 7, whom she shares with Javi Marroquin; and Lux, 3, whom she shares with Chris Lopez, before they add her second baby with Lopez to the mix, Lowry tried to keep her mind off the results of her last ultrasound, where doctors determined her baby was breech. "My doctor wasn't able to commit to me having a home birth," she explained, adding that she was going to another ultrasound before confirming her birth plan to see if he had flipped.

Lowry revealed the results of her experience getting checked at the hospital to co-executive producer Kristen not long after, sharing excitedly that the baby had flipped and was now positioned correctly. "Everything looks good, so I'm gonna deliver at home and do a home birth," the Coffee Convos host explained. "So that's all good news."

The "super crazy and intense" experience of going to the hospital further relieved Lowry that she was able to birth at home. "Obviously everyone's masked and stuff, but they had tarps everywhere; they had certain parts blocked off; everyone was away from each other," she described. "It was so scary. I was like, 'I don't want to deliver a baby here. I'm not doing this.'" Meeting with her midwife after the hospital appointment, Lowry noted, "I just feel like there's not...whether I was to birth in a hospital or at home, there's no normal birth plan. And I'm glad that I planned it this way, because I can't see myself delivering a baby in a hospital right now."

Looking back at before she became a mother, the mom-of-four couldn't have seen herself with such a big family. "It feels weird, because first of all, before Isaac, I didn't even know if I wanted kids, and then I had Isaac and I'm like, 'Oh no, I definitely want more.'" If someone had told her at the time that a decade later, she would have four children, Lowry joked she would have responded, "You're f—ing lying. Like you're lying!"

Ahead of this season of Teen Mom 2, Lowry told PopCulture that not only are there "definitely" more kids in her future, but that she would also want to move forward with more births at home. "I am so so thankful for the experience because I feel like people don't think twice about medical freedom and having choices in their birth," she said. Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.