'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Breaks Her Silence Over Arrest for Alleged Assault

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has finally broken her silence over her arrest for alleged assault against her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. Lowry, 28, had her representatives issue a statement to Us Weekly on her behalf, which read, "Ms. Lowry has filed a petition for custody in the matter involving her children Lux and Creed. The judge in the Delaware Family Court has ordered the parties to refrain from discussing all domestic matters until after the hearing next year."

The statement went on to say, "Currently, Ms. Lowry has been awarded sole custody of the children despite the allegations pending in Family Court. Ms. Lowry does deny all of the allegations but cannot respond specifically at this time due to the orders of the judge." On Sept. 26, Lowry was arrested after getting into an altercation with Lopez, 26, over their son, Lux. Per court documents, Lopez alleged that Lowry started attacking him [and] punching him several times on the head and upper torso" on September 4, after he cut the 3-year-old's hair without consulting her. Notably, the pair also share 3-month-old son Creed.

The court documents also revealed that authorities spoke to Lowry via telephone, and she denied that she "became physical" with Lopez over Lux's haircut. Subsequently, Lowry was arrested and then released on her own recognizance without bail. However, she was ordered to have no contact with Lopez. The reality star is currently set to be arraigned on Jan. 21, 2021.

The day after her the alleged assault, Sept. 5, Lowry took to Instagram to slam Lopez over his choice to cut Lux's hair. "Parenting with a narcissist be like… Control tactic," she wrote. Lopez later defended himself, explaining to his own followers that he only "cut off a little bit of his edges" when shaping up Lux's hair.

Lopez also asserted his right to "make a decision" for his children, as their father. Reportedly, Lowry previously stated that she would not cut Lux's hair "until he wants to cut it." In addition to her two children with Lopez, Lowry also shares 10-year-old son Isaac with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and 6-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.