Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is "thankful" she decided to keep her son Romello Creed after considering an abortion, the MTV star said in the latest episode of her Coffee Convos podcast Thursday. Lowry, 28, has talked about the decision in the past, but she discussed the topic again during a discussion with TikTok creator Cori Gabrielle, who opened up about her own abortion experience. Creed was born in August 2020, and is Lowry's fourth son.

“It’s something that I struggled with too,” Lowry told Gabrielle Thursday, reports InTouch Weekly. "I think there’s a lot of people who think you just get an abortion and think that it’s a decision that doesn’t have a lot of thought, a lot of feeling. You just do it. You know what I mean? And there’s nothing behind it." Lowry said she is "thankful" she did not abort her pregnancy, but did not if it was the "right decision" at the time.

"Had I not seen the screen and the ultrasound, I don’t know that I wouldn’t have gone through with it and then, I started to ask questions and I said, ‘I can do this,'" Lowry explained. "I've been a single mom for so long. I got this." Lowry and Creed's father, Chris Lopez, are also parents to Lux, 3. Lowry is also mom to Isaac, 11, whom she shares with Jo Rivera; and Lincoln, 7, whose father is Javi Marroquin.

During a September interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lowry revealed she went to an abortion appointment. She said Lopez was aware of her thinking at the time, but was not part of the conversation. Lowry asked for an ultrasound to be done. Once she saw the image, she changed her mind. "I need to look at this and really understand the magnitude of what I'm about to go through with. And I just want to make sure that I'm doing what's best for me," Lowry told ET at the time. "And once I saw this little baby on the screen I said, 'I can't do this and I know that I'm capable of being a good mom of four, so I'm going to walk out of here.'"

Earlier this week, Creed was at the center of another social media controversy for Lowry. Her followers did not like seeing her youngest child wearing a hat that reads "Pothead," as seen in a photo she shared on Instagram. The hat was produced for Lowry's Pothead Haircare company. The company makes hair care products infused with CBD oil. Lowry appeared to be aware of the critiques she was getting for the photo. "So cute. Oh man, watch the Karens get upset about the hat lol," one fan wrote. "They'll always find something," Lowry responded.