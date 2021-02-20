'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry's Son Hits Head, Leading to Hospital Visit

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry experienced every parent's worst nightmare when her son, Lincoln, experienced a recent injury. According to The Sun, Lowry spoke about the situation with Vee Rivera on her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast. She explained that her 7-year-old son Lincoln hit his face "off of the back of the couch." While she noted that he gets nose bleeds on a regular basis, in this particular instance, there was "blood just gushing."

"This one was going on for over 20 minutes... Maybe it's broken. I'm panicking now," Lowry continued to say about the situation. "We went through an entire roll of paper towels- I'm talking an entire roll. And every time I take it off it's just dripping into his mouth. It's everywhere." She added, "And I'm like at what point do I know to take him to the ER because I don't know what's wrong. It's all over his sweater. It's on his shoes... We were supposed to film because they were going to film me take the kids to their dads... It looked like a literal crime scene, and I've never seen a nose bleed that bad."

Lowry called her son, whom she shares with ex Javi Marroquin, a "trooper" for how he handled the scary ordeal. She said on her podcast, "Poor Lincoln. He was such a trooper. I gave him an ice pack. I'm like we're going to figure this out. But he's like I don't want to bleed out. I don't want to lose all my blood." The Teen Mom 2 star explained that it's hard for doctors to diagnose a broken nose given all of the cartilage in the area. She said that did she did not end up having Lincoln go through an X-Ray in order to identify the issue as she did not want to pay for that expense.

In the end, Lincoln ended up feeling alright following his injury. Lowry said that the bleeding eventually stopped and that the youngster said that his nose didn't even hurt. Although, he was left with a little bruise on his nose. Lowry is the mother to four children — Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Romello Creed. She most recently gave birth to Romello, whom she shares with Chris Lopez, back in July. At the time, she told E! News that she and Lopez were "so in love" with the newest addition to their family.