'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry Says Chris Lopez Hasn't Seen Baby Creed Since His Birth

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry recently revealed that she was now the mother to four children, admitting that her ex, Chris Lopez, who is also the father of her son Lux, hasn't seen their second child, Creed, since he was born. In an Instagram live video with Domenick Nati, Lowry revealed quite a bit from her considering an abortion, to her confusion on why Lopez is nowhere to be found. However, she claims that Lopez is saying she is trying to keep him from their second child, but she says otherwise.

"We don't communicate at all," she confessed. "I don't remember the last time I heard from him. So, he hasn't seen Creed since he was born, maybe a couple days after." She did say that Lopez was not in favor of an abortion, but for some reason doesn't want to see their son. "I don't know what he wants because in my mind, I think if you wanted to see him you would ask. If you wanted to be there you would."

She continued, "I just think that people do what they want and actions speak louder than words so he can go on Instagram Live all he wants and say that I keep his kid from him or that he wants to be there but at the end of the day if that's what he wanted to do he would make it happen and he's the only person that can do or change that." While this is their second child together, some fans have speculated if Lopez is really the father based on the color of his skin. Lowry was quick to confirm, even challenging viewers, to prove that Lopez is the father.

"Chris is 110 percent the father," she said. "I have openly said if anyone wants to Venmo me the money to get the paternity test I will gladly do that just to prove it to them. But I am white. So there was a big possibility that my baby was gonna come out white. You know?" She continued to express her thoughts on the matter saying that kids look different than their siblings and parents all the time, so for onlookers to even question or judge what she's already confirmed seems silly.

Lowry has been really open with her fans about her pregnancy — in which she did not anticipate — and how it's been a rather challenging experience since she and Lopez aren't on good terms.