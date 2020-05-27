'Teen Mom 2' Kailyn Lowry Tells Critics to 'Mind Your Business' Amid 4th Pregnancy

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry isn't going to let any of the haters get her down. According to PEOPLE, Lowry recently clapped back at those who criticized her for having four children (the reality star is currently pregnant with her fourth child). Interestingly enough, she did so via TikTok.

In her TikTok video, Lowry shared some of the questions that fans have been asking her lately. The video showcased questions ranging from "Why 4 kids?" to "Do you know what birth control is?" The clip then featured a bevy of other questions including "Are you gonna try for a girl?" and "Will you have another baby Dad?" In response to all of these questions, Lowry rapped along to Supa Dupa Humble's track "Steppin" and, specifically, the part where they sing "I don't know." At the end of the clip, the MTV personality revealed her feelings about receiving all of these questions, as she wrote, "I don't ask y'all to babysit so mind your business."

Lowry initially announced that she was pregnant back in February. At the time, she revealed the news via Instagram. She posted a photo of herself and her three sons, Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux, as they crowded around to look at her sonogram photos. The Teen Mom 2 star captioned the snap with, "We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!" It was later confirmed that the father of her unborn child is Chris Lopez, who is the father of her son, Lux.

About a week after she announced the exciting news, she revealed the sex of her baby. During a low-key gender reveal celebration with her family, it was revealed that Lowry was expecting her fourth son. After the reveal, the reality star spoke to Us Weekly and thanked all of her fans for their support amidst the exciting time. She said, "The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix, Thank you all so much for your continued support [and] well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition."