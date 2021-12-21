‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Explains Why She Doesn’t Get Her Sons Christmas Presents

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry came under heavy criticism recently, after revealing that she doesn’t get her sons Christmas presents. Now, the reality star has explained exactly why she doesn’t, and her reasoning is very compelling. “Some of you are curious and some of you are really upset about this,” Lowry said in a new social media post, per E! News. “Just know my kids are not going without. Let them have something they only do at their dads.”

Lowry continued, “I have gone over this many times, but I got tired of fighting [with] the dads [about] it & gave it up. Every time I got the kids for Christmas my other family members were on opposite years with their families/kids & we started doing big vacations about 5 years ago. So Christmas can be with their dads & they don’t have to worry about splitting it.” She then went on to explain that her children “look forward to our family vacation every year” and that they “don’t want or need for anything & I am thankful for that.” Lowry added, “Maybe one day we will celebrate without gifts on another day.”

E! News also pointed out that in November 2020, Lowry shared some insight into her holiday plans on her Coffee Convos podcast with Lindsie Chrisley. “We’re not doing anything. I’m just not gonna have them,” she said, revealing that she’d be spending Christmas alone. “So, they don’t have to get each other stuff…I might ask them, ‘Do they want to get each other anything for Christmas?’ And if they say yes, then I would just obviously facilitate that.”

After Chrisley expressed understanding, she also stated that she would be “devastated” by an arrangement where she wasn’t with her kids at Christmas. “It is kind of sad, and I get that. I definitely get that,” Kailyn replied. “I just feel like it’s a lot. And the amount of money that I was spending on Christmas gifts and then I was only getting them for half the day and then I had to share.”

Lowry then continued, “I don’t get to go to my family because my family, Jo’s family and Javi’s family are all in different areas and then when we added Chris to the mix.” She explained that “there was just so much going on” and knew that there was no way to create “three happy dad situations.” For this reason, she opted to take a step back and let her sons spend the holiday their fathers.