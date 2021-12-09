‘Teen Mom 2’: Briana DeJesus Speaks out on Allegations She Hooked up With Co-Star’s Ex

Briana DeJesus denies having sex with her Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry’s ex, Chris Lopez. After being accused by her fellow MTV star of hooking up with the father of her child, DeJesus simply told Us Weekly in a statement of the allegations, “No, I didn’t.” Lowry accused her longtime rival of sleeping with Lopez Monday during an Instagram Q&A when a fan asked a question about her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, whom DeJesus dated from 2017 to 2018.

“What did Javiana owe you while pregnant with/after having Lopez child?” one fan asked. “I don’t know what you’re trying to say but she allegedly f—ed the third one in April so go ask all of them,” Lowry responded alongside a photo of herself sipping tea. The “third one” the reality personality referred to is clearly Lopez, with whom she shares youngest sons Lux, 4, and Creed, 1. The 16 and Pregnant alum also is mom to sons Isaac, 11, with ex Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 7, with Marroquin.

Lowry and DeJesus have long been feuding behind the scenes of Teen Mom 2, and the Delaware native is currently suing DeJesus for defamation after the mother-of-two made a comment about Lowry allegedly assaulting Lopez in September 2020. In a November 2021 court filing obtained by InTouch, Lopez did claim in a declaration he met up with DeJesus “in Miami on or around April 11, 2021,” and they “spent a few days there together.”

Nothing else about the trip was mentioned, but Lopez said he told DeJesus that Lowry “had “punched [him] multiple times” because “Kailyn was mad that [Chris] cut [their] son Lux’s hair.” Lowry is accusing DeJesus of defaming her due in part to a statement she made in June to Celebuzz when she claimed the mother-of-four wasn’t showing her real life on the MTV show.

“Kail is sitting on the show legitimately filming about a wallpaper color choice when she could be filming about a domestic abuse situation with Chris that I was told she was trying to hide,” DeJesus said at the time. “This was back when Lux’s hair was cut and she was allegedly arrested after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with Chris.” She added on her Instagram Story, “She doesn’t want to film about breaking and entering into Chris’ momma house and beating him for cutting his child’s hair.”