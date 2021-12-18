‘Teen Mom 2’: Why Kailyn Lowry Doesn’t Buy Her Kids Christmas Presents

Christmas is here and it’s the season of giving. As many are scrambling to find the perfect gifts for their loved ones, others are just excited to spend quality time with one another and get a few days off. Celebrities are no different. Mariah Carey has been dubbed the Queen of Christmas for her annual traditions and classic holiday tunes, and she gives her twins nearly everything they want off of their Christmas lists. But one person who doesn’t believe in spoiling children or even buying them gifts for Christmas is Teen Mom star, Kailyn Lowry.

Lowry shared the news on Instagram during a Q&A with fans. When one fan asked Lowry does she get her beloved dogs any Christmas gifts, she responded with an answer that shocked her followers. “I don’t even my kids’ Christmas presents.” Another chimed in for clarification, with Lowry responding, “No, from me no.”

In a separate story, she offered up an explanation as to why, writing, “I got tired of fighting with their dads at Christmas and gave it up,” she wrote. Lowry has four children by three different fathers. She shares her son Isaac with her ex Jo Rivera, her son Lincoln with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and two sons Lux and Creed with ex Chris Rivera. She says it’s been difficult to navigate holiday schedules with their fathers.

“We started doing vacations about five years ago,” she continued. “So Christmas can be with their dads and they don’t have to worry about splitting it and they look forward to our family vacation every year. My kids don’t want or need for anything.”

One fan followed up by asking how Lowry handles her kids’ belief in Santa when the magical figure visits every home except theirs. Lowry doubled down explaining they have their own traditions that her kids are aware of. “Let them have something they only do at their dads,” she wrote. She added that it’s not a big deal to her family.