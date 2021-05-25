'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry Congratulates Briana DeJesus on Engagement

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus recently announced her engagement to Javi Gonzalez. In light of the exciting news, the reality star has received an outpouring of support from her fans on social media. Additionally, Kailyn Lowry, who has had a rocky relationship with DeJesus over the years, congratulated her on her engagement, per The Sun. In other words, it seems as though the two have put their drama behind them.

DeJesus shared the news about her engagement on TikTok. Lowry commented on the post, as she wrote that the clip came up on her "FY [For You] page." She added, "Omg congrats!" along with a couple of celebratory emojis. In turn, DeJesus responded by writing "Thank you" along with a red heart emoji. While this was a simple interaction on social media, it was a big moment for Lowry and DeJesus' relationship. As Teen Mom fans know, the two moms were previously feuding, as DeJesus began a relationship with Lowry's ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, shortly after the pair divorced. But, it appears as though they are on much better terms today, especially if Lowry sent her co-star some kind words following the engagement news.

DeJesus shared the news about her engagement on Monday. At the time, she shared a slew of clips and photos of herself and Gonzalez to celebrate the happy occasion. She subsequently spoke to MTV News about her engagement, telling the publication, "I’m so in love and so excited to start a new chapter with Javi. He is an incredible man and I can’t want to marry him. The ring is beautiful and I’ve never been this happy!" The reality star also opened up to E! News about her future husband, as she told the outlet, "I'm navigating and I'm trying and I hope he's the one. He's so nice. I've never met a man this sincere and genuine and that respects me so much."

This will be DeJesus' first marriage. She was previously in a relationship with Devoin Austin, with whom she shares daughter Nova. The MTV personality also had a relationship with Luis Hernandez, with whom she shares her daughter Stella. While DeJesus' fiancé was referenced in the trailer for the current season of Teen Mom 2, he will make his debut on Tuesday night's episode.