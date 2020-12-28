'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry's Ex Chris Lopez Shades Her for Christmas Gift Comment

✖

Chris Lopez, the ex of Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, has responded to his former girlfriend's Christmas comments shading family and friends for being distant in her children's lives. Lowry took to Instagram on Christmas Eve saying, "PSA: I will not accept gifts for my kids from anyone who doesn’t have a relationship with them all year long. RETURN TO SENDER." She continued: “Family, old friends, etc. I am not going to explain why you are not around but can send gifts. Save your money.”

The reality TV star's ex didn't seem to take the message seriously. Lopez shaded Lowry's Christmas gift comment on his own Instagram story. "Guess we not allowed to send gifts," he said with a couple laughing emojis. "Y'all still my dogs." He continued on saying, “Bruh get over yourself smh,” Lopez wrote. “Not a good look mr grinch.”

Lopez and Lowry have two children together, Lux Russell (3 years old) and a newborn son named Creed, which Lowry welcomed home in July of 2020. The MTV star has two other sons, Isaac Elliot, 10, and Lincoln Marshall, 6. Both are from previous relationships.

Being on a series dedicated to the lives of young mothers, Lowry has been vocal about she and her ex's relationship problems in the past. The mother of four tearfully opened up about the circumstances surrounding her last pregnancy in an episode of Teen Mom 2. After Lopez's aunt spilled the beans on the latest bundle of joy, Lowry shared the couple's current standing in relation to the newborn. "As of right now, I have no intentions of including Chris in anything, and so going into this [pregnancy] knowing that he won’t be there at all is really scary," she said.

Though the couple briefly reunited, Lowry made clear in the episode that she had no intentions on including Lopez in the family's life in any extra capacity nor had she had any contact with him. "I have not talked to Chris, I don’t talk to him. He has been in and out of jail. I think what has transpired over the last few months between Chris and I has just been so eye-opening."

She continued to reveal more intimate details about the relationship adding, "I know that people will have a ton of questions and are wondering how I could have gone back to someone like that," Lowry said as she began to cry. "I think there’s a lot to be said that I haven’t really talked about in a relationship where domestic violence is there and where it’s just really toxic. I’m still trying to figure that stuff out."