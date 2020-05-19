'Teen Mom 2' Kailyn Lowry Fires off Tweet About Cheating After Javi Marroquin Clip Resurfaces: 'Lesson Learned'

Kailyn Lowry is reflecting on her complicated relationship history with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and the father of two of her children, Chris Lopez. The Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter to share her thoughts on cheating coming "full circle" and give her side of the story when it comes to Marroquin's allegations that she was being unfaithful during their marriage after an old clip of the MTV show surfaced on TikTok.

In the clip, Lowry denies texts on her phone from Lopez were anything but friendly, despite Marroquin's insistence that their relationship was not platonic. Retweeting the video, Lowry said it was the "funniest thing [she's] seen in a long time," saying she would tag both Marroquin and Lopez if they hadn't blocked her.

The funniest thing I’ve seen in a long time 😂😂😂 I would @ chris and JAVI if I wasn’t blocked https://t.co/ggS0fMjNQf — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) May 18, 2020

Despite her initial tweet, Lowry denied she was unfaithful to Marroquin during their marriage, which ended in 2016. "Soooooo, Javi was right all along," a follower responded, to which Lowry wrote, "Uhhhh no." When another follower asked, "Wasn’t he insecure bc this is when you started boinking Chris??" Lowry cleared up her timeline, writing, "Nope wasn’t with chris for a year+ after this. But ok."

Lowry then tweeted that she had ended up with "the one I told him not to worry about," but that Lopez had then cheated with "every single girl he told me not to worry about," calling the moment "full circle" and vowing that her lesson was learned.

Damn I really ended up with the one I told him not to worry about #yikes and then he cheated with every single girl he told me not to worry about 😬☕️🐸 everything comes full circle #lessonlearned — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) May 18, 2020

The Teen Mom 2 star had plenty of people accusing her of sanitizing her role in the end of her marriage, but also plenty defending her for recognizing her mistakes. "Yes but he cheated before you ended up with Chris, so it’s not all on you. Idk why people get all up in arms about it," one follower responded, to which Lowry explained, "True but I don’t care what anyone else did! I guess I was trying to reflect on myself! Just want to do better bc I know better." The expectant mother concluded her tweet storm on a hopeful note, saying, "Either way, I’m good where I’m at now."