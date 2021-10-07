‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Reacts to Pregnancy Speculation After Bikini TikTok

Jenelle Evans is shutting down one commenter who said she looked “pregnant again” while filming a TikTok with her youngest, 4-year-old daughter Ensley. The former Teen Mom 2 star, 29, first posted a video on the social media website on Oct. 4 in which she sports a bathing suit and performs the viral “Linda and Heather” theme song from Liv and Maddie with the accompanying dance.

“Pregnant again,” one person commented on the video, prompting the former MTV personality to respond the next day with a second video. Showing the offending comment on the screen, Evans stands in front of her pool wearing sweat pants and a tank top, lifting up her shirt to show her stomach. She then lip-synchs the viral TikTok sound that says, “Um, no, dirty. That’s what a natural body look like. And if you don’t like it, close your eyes and don’t open them again. Next time you breathe? Don’t.” The reality personality added in the caption, “yall always comment something ignorant.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Back in July, Evans, who also is mom to sons Jace, 12, and Kaiser, 7, denied she was pregnant, joking she was “just fat.” In September, she took to Twitter to reveal she had been focusing on “eating healthier” and was seeing results. “Cut out a lot of fast food, soda, and bread. I haven’t been trying, but I am losing weight without working out!” she wrote at the time. “Feeling great lately. Focusing more on my mental health and body has been more than amazing and very rewarding in my opinion.”

Evans’ previously appeared on Teen Mom 2, but was let go after husband David Eason shot and killed the family’s French bulldog in 2019, which also prompted the children to be temporarily removed from their home amid a CPS investigation. Eventually, the investigation was closed and the children returned to them. Eason has since defended his actions in the couple’s YouTube series, saying the dog nipped at Ensley.

“I took it upon myself to put the dog down, and that’s the way my family has always done it when the dog bites somebody. There’s been dogs in the past that bit me and my dad put the dog down,” he said in the video. “A lot of people around here – if your dog goes running in their yard, they’ll just shoot it. They’re not gonna call you and tell you. … That’s something that I would never do.”