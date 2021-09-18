‘Teen Mom 2′: Jenelle Evans’ Husband Threatens to Shoot Fan in Reply to Dog Murder Comment

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans‘ husband, David Eason, once again lashed out at fans of the reality television show. Eason shared a photo of the family’s new dog on his Instagram account, and one fan commented “He’s adorable. Hopefully he won’t snap at your kiddo like your last dog, he’ll be out back with a bullet,” referencing Eason’s past controversy after killing the family dog. Eason lashed out In response, writing “You’re d— f—— right, just like anything or anyone else that tries to attack my children. Including YOU.”

Evans and Eason’s relationship has been mired in allegations of abuse for years and in 2019 Evans briefly left her husband after he shot and killed the family’s French bulldog. The incident resulted in the couple having their children temporarily removed from their custody and Evans being removed from Teen Mom 2. “David killed my dog Nugget because he snapped at my 2-year-old, Ensley. He doesn’t put up with that and those are his beliefs,” Evans told Us Weekly at the time. “He just took her and shot her in the woods … about two acres away from the house.”

Despite the concerns of many, Evans stands by Eason. She wished him a happy Father’s Day, thanking him for how “loving” he is to their family in a message on Instagram shared amid ongoing controversy surrounding the Teen Mom 2 alum’s relationship. Evans shared a poolside family photo featuring Eason and three of their four combined children — Eason’s daughter Maryssa, 13, whom he shares with an ex; Evans’ son Jace, 11, whom she had with ex Andrew Lewis; and 4-year-old daughter Ensley, whom Evans and Eason welcomed in 2017. Evans’ son Kaiser, 6, is spending the summer with his father, Nathan Griffith, so he wasn’t photographed with the rest of the family.

“#HappyFathersDay! To see how loving you are to our family is so amazing to me, compared to my bio dad,” Evans captioned the shot. “I didn’t know what it was like having a family until I met yours. You’re not only the step-dad but the one that stepped up. Our love for you is endless and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”