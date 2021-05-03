‘Teen Mom 2′: Jenelle Evans’ Husband Mocks Backlash to Concerning Video of Their Daughter

Former Teen Mom 2 star David Eason is once again facing backlash for his behavior and subsequent mockery of any consequences. On Friday, Eason found himself in hot water with fans when his 4-year-old daughter Ensley accused him of killing her baby chicks when he showed off the family’s chicken coop on TikTok Live. “Remember you killed the baby chicks?” Ensley asked her dad in the video. “Don’t you do it again! Then I’ll be so mad.” The toddler doubles down when Eason acts surprised at her accusation, telling him, “If you kill them again, I’ll be so mad!” Eason denied killing any of the animals, saying, “Girl, you have lost your mind. What are you talking about?” Ensley holds her ground, repeating her accusations. “Yesterday, you killed a baby chick,” she insists, “Because you did!” Eason is furious, claiming, “No, I did not! I will smack you in the mouth!”

In an attempt to manage the backlash, Jenelle Evans shared a picture of Eason with Ensley and praised his skills as a father on Instagram. “This picture explains a lot: The love for her dad is really big, she likes to build sandcastles with him, and the love for the beach,” Evans wrote. “No matter how badly you hate [David Eason], he’s the best father he could ever be. Only if you knew us personally, maybe then you would agree, until then stop judging our lives because we’re doing just fine.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Eason also handled the backlash on Instagram, but he chose a more confrontational route. Eason recently set his Instagram to private, and he posted a photo of himself hunting, and not only did he set his location to “Up Your A— [winky face emoticon],” but he captioned the photo, “oh you know, just out here hunting baby chicks.”

Not only that, but Eason also threatened a fan who criticized his treatment of animals. The TeenMomOGandTeenMom2 Reddit account shared a tweet from a fan that said, “I pray one day someone attacks you like you attack animals.” David replied, “I hope it’s you so you can meet your maker.” Eason has a long history of being controversial, so this is unlikely to be his last controversy.