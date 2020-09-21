'Teen Mom 2' Star Chelsea Houska Celebrates Pregnancy Milestone With New Baby Bump Photo

✖

Chelsea Houska is almost halfway through her pregnancy, and can't wait for the arrival of her baby girl! The Teen Mom 2 star showed off her growing baby bump on Instagram while celebrating the milestone Saturday, lifting her trendy neutral hoodie to show off her belly while posing for an adorable mirror selfie.

"Almost halfway there baby girl," Houska captioned the photo, adding two black hearts to the photo. Husband Cole DeBoer was smitten by the photo of two of his girls, commenting alongside heart-eyed emojis, "Ugh I love you [Chelsea Houska]!! I Can’t wait for another little princess!" The exchange had fans gushing over the MTV star's family. "Seriously you and [Chelsea], you guys are the best couple," one person replied to DeBoer. "I love you guys and congrats on your new bundle of joy you have such a beautiful family." Another added, "Gah I can’t stand how adorable y’all are!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Sep 18, 2020 at 9:23am PDT

The couple is already proud parents to 1-year-old daughter Layne and 3-year-old son Watson, while Houska shares 10-year-old daughter Aubree with ex Adam Lind — although DeBoer has repeatedly expressed a desire to adopt the little girl. Houska announced she was expecting a fourth child in August, revealing days later that it would be a little girl.

"They're so excited. Watson at night will kiss my belly. It's so sweet," Houska gushed to PopCulture last month of her kids' reaction to the news there will be another baby in the house, admitting Layne doesn't quite get the news of her little sister just yet. Before finding out that she was expecting another little girl, the reality personality said she wasn't leaning one way or the other when it came to adding a son or daughter to the family. "It seems like such a good mix," she explained of having four girls in the house. "Cole and Watson have such a good relationship, so I think its cool that he's the only boy, and I can't wait to see how they grow up together as sisters."

Houska welcomed Layne on her 27th birthday, announcing the little one's birth with a baby photo captioned, "Happy birthday to YOU, sweet baby Layne.” DeBoer shared the same photo, writing, "Happy birthday to my sweet perfect wife Chelsea DeBoer who just gave our family this beautiful blessing! Sharing the same amazing day I am so in love with our family! Our newest edition Baby Layne!!"