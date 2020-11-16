'Teen Mom 2' Star Chelsea Houska Showcases Baby Bump While Sporting Leather Look

✖

Chelsea Houska is knocking her maternity style out of the park as the Teen Mom 2 star expects her fourth child. The MTV personality, who announced last week she would be leaving the show after this season, gave a good look at her baby bump while showing off leather-looking leggings and a black top, paired with a distressed jean jacket.

Resting her hand on her belly, Houska posed for a classic mirror selfie on Nov. 7, sharing the photo with a simple black heart in the caption. The photo was a hit with her fellow Teen Mom co-stars. Kailyn Lowry commented, "oh my god you’re so cute!!" while Jade Cline added, "Jade love that little belly LOL!!" Maci Bookout added, "Mama lookin [fire emojis]!"

The Aubree Says co-founder and husband Cole DeBoer are expecting their third child together, a baby girl, they announced in August. The couple shares 3-year-old son Watson and 2-year-old daughter Layne, and Houska is mom to 11-year-old daughter Aubree with ex Adam Lind.

"They're so excited. Watson at night will kiss my belly. It's so sweet," Houska gushed to PopCulture in August of her older kids' reaction to the baby news. While she initially wasn't leaning one way or another, Houska said she's happy to welcome a third daughter to the family. "It seems like such a good mix," she shared of having four girls in the house. "Cole and Watson have such a good relationship, so I think its cool that he's the only boy, and I can't wait to see how they grow up together as sisters."

On Nov. 11, Houska announced she would be leaving Teen Mom 2 after almost 11 years on camera. "After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last," she wrote on social media at the time. "We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We're proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning."

The couple added they will spend their next chapter of life "developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses," thanking MTV audiences for tuning in to watch their lives over the years.