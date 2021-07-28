'Teen Mom 2': Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin Get Into Heated Discussion Over Child Support

✖

Teen Mom 2 aired part one of the reunion on Tuesday night, and it's safe to say it was dramatic. Most of the drama centered on Briana DeJesus and her ex-boyfriend, Devoin Austin, with whom she shares daughter, Nova. Things became so heated between the two that Austin even walked off of the stage at one point.

The segment started out innocently enough with DeJesus thanking Austin for being there for her other daughter, Stella, whom she shares with her ex, Luis Hernandez. However, it quickly took a turn after co-host Dr. Drew Pinsky asked if Austin was currently working. He replied that currently has a job. Then, co-host Nessa Diab asked whether he would be alright with lending DeJesus more financial support to take care of their daughter, which he was on board with. Austin said that he has been paying DeJesus $250 a month and that he wants to "keep looking forward" as far as their co-parenting relationship was concerned. Although, DeJesus had some issues with this.

"But, now that you're able to do it, you should do it because the last time you helped financially as far as a bill was a while ago, it was a few months ago," she said. Austin then said that if DeJesus did want to put him on child support he would be the same person and that he would continue to be there for both Nova and Stella. He went on to say that he wouldn't mind if his ex did ask him for explicit child support (i.e. getting the court involved). DeJesus then interjected to say that Austin gets defensive when the subject of money is brought up. The two each criticized the other for certain luxury purchases (Austin took issue with DeJesus wearing Louboutin heels and DeJesus said that her ex recently bought a $500 pair of jeans).

Austin said that DeJesus could only pay for those purchases because of the show. Since he has been featured more prominently on Teen Mom 2, he can "now" provide for his family. DeJesus tried to set the record straight and told her ex multiple times to "shut the f—k up." This prompted Austin to walk away. He thanked the reunion hosts and removed his mic, explaining that he was done speaking with DeJesus. After he exited the building, the mom-of-two continued to chat about the situation with Pinsky and Diab. She said that she can see her and Austin getting to a better place in their co-parenting relationship, but that they need to work on their communication. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.