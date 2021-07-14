'Teen Mom 2': Briana DeJesus Makes Decision on Co-Parenting Relationship With Ex

✖

Tuesday night's episode of Teen Mom 2 saw Briana DeJesus making a big decision when it comes to her co-parenting relationship with her ex, Luis Hernandez. DeJesus shares her younger daughter, Stella, with Hernandez. But, their co-parenting relationship has been strained, as Hernandez hasn't always been in the picture. As a result, DeJesus took matters into her own hands when it comes to her daughter's relationship with her dad.

At the beginning of the episode, DeJesus shared that both of her daughters, Nova and Stella, would be hanging out with their fathers for the day. Although, Stella wasn't on board with seeing Hernandez. When DeJesus urged her youngest to get ready for her father's visit, Stella said that she didn't want to see him. She then threw a bit of a temper tantrum, which DeJesus wasn't happy about dealing with. The MTV personality was actually surprised by how intense Stella's reaction was about seeing her father, which made her wonder whether it was a good idea for Hernandez to come over at all.

Even though Stella didn't want to spend time with her father, she was happy to see Nova's father, Devoin Austin, when he dropped her off later that day. DeJesus even said that Stella stayed up in order to say hello to Austin. Nova's father was equally as excited to see Stella and the two exchanged a hug. After such a busy day, DeJesus spoke with her partner, Javi Gonzalez, about Stella and Hernandez's relationship. She explained that she wanted to get his perspective on the situation as he is also a single parent. DeJesus told Gonzalez that she was considering contacting a lawyer about Hernandez's parental rights. She even said that she was considering having his parental rights terminated, as she wants to make sure that she's doing what's best for her daughter's well-being. In turn, Gonzalez encouraged her to take whatever action she sees fit, as he trusts her judgment.

Ultimately, DeJesus did contact a lawyer. While she's not sure whether she wants to officially terminate Hernandez's parental rights, she did say that it was important to get a lawyer involved for the sake of their co-parenting relationship. As for how Hernandez will take the news, and how this legal matter will pan out, Teen Mom 2 fans will have to stay tuned. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.