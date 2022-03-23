‘Teen Mom 2’: Briana DeJesus and Fiancé Break up After ‘Big Fight’

Fans already know that Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus and Javi Gonzalez have broken off their engagement. But, what led up to their decision? On Tuesday’s episode of the MTV series, viewers got to see how the pair’s “big fight” led to their split.

DeJesus and Gonzalez planned a weekend getaway for themselves and their families. However, nearly as soon as DeJesus got to their vacation rental, her sister Brittany and mom Roxanne could tell that there was something off with her. Once Gonzalez arrived with his two daughters, the tension reached a fever pitch. While talking to the camera, DeJesus admitted that she needs to have a conversation with Gonzalez about their relationship. But, she was avoiding it because she felt as though it would probably lead to them breaking up.

Unfortunately, that exact situation happened. At the end of their trip, DeJesus said that she and Gonzalez got into a “big fight” off-camera and that they decided to end their engagement. She later spoke about the situation with her sister and mother back home. The Teen Mom 2 star said that a big reason why they broke up was because of her previous trip to Philadelphia to record a podcast with Kailyn Lowry’s ex Chris Lopez.

DeJesus said that a publication reported that MTV wasn’t present to film their podcast recording, which led Gonzalez to question the situation. He thought that DeJesus lied about it and she decided that she didn’t want to deal with his “insecure” nature about the matter. When asked about the engagement ring, she said that she gave it back to her ex after he asked for it. Although, she also said that she threw the piece of jewelry outside and told him to go look for it. The episode ended with a producer asking DeJesus whether there was ever a time when she was happy about the engagement. In response, she simply shook her head to express that there wasn’t.

DeJesus shocked her fans in August 2021 when she shared that she was no longer engaged to Gonzalez. She previously announced their engagement in May of the same year. Even though the pair have since gone their separate ways, DeJesus was hopeful that Gonzalez was “the one” for her at the time.