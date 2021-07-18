'Teen Mom 2': Briana DeJesus' Family Responds After Kailyn Lowry Lawsuit

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus' family is not happy with Kailyn Lowry, who filed a defamation lawsuit against DeJesus earlier this month. Lowry targeted recent comments DeJesus made in a June 9 interview about why Lowry was not seen in the Teen Mom 2 episode that aired the night before. DeJesus' mother Roxanne DeJesus suggested Lowry was just looking for a new storyline, while DeJesus' sister Brittany DeJesus called Lowry a "Karen."

"Y'all can come for me all y'all want this is just my personal opinion and I'm entitled to my freedom of speech, but I think Kail Lowry exudes dry p— energy," Brittany wrote on July 8. "A white woman calling for legal help against a person of color... typical Karen s—. Dry p— energy," Brittany added in a second tweet. She has deleted both tweets, but an Instagram fan account published screenshots.

"Looks like someone is looking for a storyline," Roxanne wrote in her own response on July 8. DeJesus hasn't directly commented on the lawsuit, but she did appear to reference it. On July 9, she changed her profile photo to Viola Davis' character in the legal drama How To Get Away With Murder. "I am Annalise rn," she wrote in another tweet, referring to Davis' character.

In Lowry's lawsuit, she accused DeJesus of claiming "Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry's sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez's mother" in a June 9 interview with Celebuzz. Lowry's attorneys said DeJesus' comments were false and only made "for the purpose of causing Lowry harm...Defendant used Lowry to gain additional media attention for herself," according to documents obtained by E! News.

Lowry is "disheartened by the recent untrue statements" DeJesus made, Lowry's rep told E! News. "Kail takes these statements very seriously. After necessary self-reflection, Kail has decided to handle this situation with Ms. DeJesus by exercising her legal right to protect herself and her brand in Court."

Last month, DeJesus told Celebuzz she thought Lowry was trying to keep parts of her life from the Teen Mom 2 cameras. "Like Kail is sitting on the show legitimately filming about a wallpaper color choice when she could be filming about a domestic abuse situation with Chris that I was told she was trying to hide,” DeJesus said. “This was back when Lux’s hair was cut and she was allegedly arrested after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with Chris.”

DeJesus also made comments about the situation in an Instagram Live session. She suggested Lowry was still not happy with DeJesus for dating her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. She believed Lowry does not want cameras to film her "true life" or show her with her sons' fathers. "She’s trying to sweep up the bad girl act and portray herself as this businesswoman, which is great... but when we're on a television show that documents our day-to-day life, it isn’t fair to the crew or castmates that pour out their whole life," DeJesus told her Instagram followers. Lowry denied these claims in the lawsuit.