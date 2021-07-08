'Teen Mom' Star Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Co-Star

✖

Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus' feud is now going to court. Lowry filed a defamation lawsuit against DeJesus, accusing her of beating her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. The lawsuit centers on DeJesus' June 9 interview with Celebuzz and other comments DeJesus made about why Lowry was not featured in the Teen Mom 2 episode that aired the night before.

Lowry claims DeJesus "asserted that Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry's sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez's mother," according to court documents obtained by E! News on Thursday. Lowry's attorneys said DeJesus' comments were not true and were only made "for the purpose of causing Lowry harm...Defendant used Lowry to gain additional media attention for herself."

DeJesus has not commented on the lawsuit. Lowry's representative told E! News that the MTV star is "disheartened by the recent untrue statements" made by DeJesus. "Kail takes these statements very seriously. After necessary self-reflection, Kail has decided to handle this situation with Ms. Dejesus by exercising her legal right to protect herself and her brand in Court," the statement read.

The lawsuit is in response to DeJesus' interview with Celebuzz, published on June 9. In the interview, DeJesus, 27, claims Lowry, 29, has been trying to hide some parts of her life from the Teen Mom 2 cameras. "Like Kail is sitting on the show legitimately filming about a wallpaper color choice when she could be filming about a domestic abuse situation with Chris that I was told she was trying to hide,” DeJesus told the site. “This was back when Lux’s hair was cut and she was allegedly arrested after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with Chris.”

DeJesus also commented on Lowry in an Instagram Live session after the episode aired, hinting that Lowry might still not be happy that DeJesus dated her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. She went on to claim that Lowry "no longer wants to film about her true life" and doesn't want cameras to capture her with Lopez, Marroquin, or ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera. "She’s trying to sweep up the bad girl act and portray herself as this businesswoman, which is great... but when we're on a television show that documents our day-to-day life, it isn’t fair to the crew or castmates that pour out their whole life," DeJesus said.

In the court documents, Lowry disputes many of the allegations DeJesus made. "Lowry did not break into and enter the home of Mr. Lopez's mother. Not did Ms. Lowry beat Mr. Lopez," the lawsuit reads. Lowry is seeking compensation for damages and attorneys' fees. She is also seeking a trial by jury in the case.

Lowry and DeJesus have clashed behind the scenes since DeJesus began dating Marroquin after Lowery and Marroquin divorced. They appeared to briefly put the feud on ice for a moment when Lowry congratulated DeJesus for her engagement to Javi Gonzalez. It has also been rumored that Lowry is dating Devoin Austin, the father of DeJesus' daughter Nova.