'Teen Mom' Star Welcomes Baby Boy, Reveals First Photos

Teen Mom alum Rachel Beaver is a mom times two. Beaver appeared on the spinoff Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant. The show has since been canceled with two of its stars – Ashley Jones and Jade Cline – now appearing on the franchise on MTV. In August 2023, Beaver announced that she was pregnant again. She has a daughter, Hazlee. Beaver announced the second pregnancy in an Instagram photo of herself with a very baby bump donning a floral tight dress and looking down while she cradles her belly, captioning the post: "I've been keeping this a secret for quite some while now. I'm very happy/nervous to finally announce that I'm having another baby! These past few months have been full of some of the most life-changing moments in my entire life but I wouldn't change a thing for the world. Your daddy and I can't wait to meet you! Please be kind in the comments, it took a lot for me to post this. If you have something negative to say just keep it to yourself." Her baby is here. Celebrating the birth of her baby boy in an Instagram post, she captioned a photo of her newborn laying in his hospital bed asleep with his arms up, "River Elliott Valentine Houp 01/12/2024 ❤️My heart is so full." Several Teen Mom stars congratulated her on the pregnancy and birth.

After announcing her pregnancy, Beaver spoke exclusively with The Ashley. She was 17 weeks pregnant at the time by her boyfriend Scott. She met him through work. And she noted the pregnancy was not accidental.

"This baby was planned," Beaver said. "I didn't want my children to be too far apart." She added that her boyfriend is older than her and loved by her friends and family "Surprisingly we've all gotten along and been doing good," she noted.