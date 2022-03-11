‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Reveals New Diagnosis After Years of Pain

Jenelle Evans is speaking out about her fibromyalgia diagnosis after the Teen Mom 2 alum says doctors have finally determined the cause of her chronic pain. In an interview with E! News, Evans shared that after suffering from flu-like “extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches,” sinus, neck and back pain for as long as she could remember without answers, she finally had gotten a second opinion from a new doctor.

“My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry. [For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently,” she said. Evans has been documenting her health issues on YouTube over the past year, sharing in March 2021 that she had been suffering from headaches and her neck “kept cracking over and over again.” That same year, she told followers she had a fluid-filled cyst that had developed on her spine, saying in her blog, “It’s kind of scary. I feel like slowly I’m losing my ability in my hands and I really need that. I really need my hands.”

The mother of three told E! News that living her life every day is “challenging because of having only a little bit of energy to be able to get my work done then [having] to go to bed early due to headaches or body aches.” Since her diagnosis, however, Evans is feeling more optimistic. “I now know why my body is acting the way it does and it explains a lot,” she said. “I never knew what fibromyalgia was until my doctor diagnosed me.”

The former MTV star said she plans on changing her diet and is “now researching foods to stay away from and foods that are beneficial for [her] condition.” Husband David Eason has been “super supportive,” driving her to doctor’s appointments and helping with cooking and cleaning,” she continued. The reality personality also shared how she had discussed her health problems with sons Jace, 12, Kaiser, 7, and daughter Ensley, 5.

“I want my kids to know that some days are good and some days are bad with fibromyalgia,” she said. “Please have patience with me on my bad days and I promise to make it up to you on my good days. I have private talks with my kids about my health and let them know they don’t have to worry, some days won’t be good but I’ll get through it.”