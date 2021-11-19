‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Explains Severity of Ongoing Cancer Concern

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans opened up on Instagram about a potentially cancerous skin condition that she is currently dealing with, posting pictures of a dark spot that was recently removed and was tested for cancer. Evans was clearly freaked out by the experience and was turning to her Instagram followers for support. “I don’t have any other pics, but this was the ‘freckle’ removed due to asymmetry, and half of it turned dark brown,” she wrote in one of the photos that she posted on her Instagram story.

Evans is still waiting on the results, and she shared a photo of the spot where the mole was removed, captioning it “Daily reminder…go get your moles checked yearly.” Evans also shared a photo of a breakout that she had on her chest, writing “and for those asking why I got a check-up. I’m wondering what this is…only happens when I go in the sun and itchy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was suggested to wait until I breakout then call to immediately get a biopsy. Haven’t had it done yet. Anyone have suggestions?” she continued, and several followers responded that It was likely a “polymorphous light eruption” and Evans assured everyone that she would be going over the possible diagnosis with her dermatologist.

Earlier this week, Evans posted a heartbroken video revealing that her upcoming clothing line collaboration with SewSewYou has been dropped following some of her controversial comments. Evans posted a TikTok video, crying over the recent news that the partnership had fallen through due to “haters.” “Been crying all morning,” she captioned the video. “Sorry to let everyone’s hopes up but SewSew You has dropped me because of haters.”

She followed up the short clip with a longer YouTube video titled “Who #Cancelled Me?” Evans, who recently came after LeBron James on Twitter for his comments on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, alleged that her “haters” decided to start a “hate campaign” against her by sending massive amounts of messages along with articles detailing some of her past divisive actions. In return, the company decided to drop her clothing line. “They came back and said, ‘no,’ we’re not working with you,” Evans says the company told her in the video in light of learning about her past. “Long story short they said they don’t have the capacity to handle all these hate emails,” she added.

Not only that, but her husband David Eason is no longer facing DWI charges for his recent arrest, but two other charges remain. Eason was taken into custody late on Friday night in Columbus County, North Carolina on charges of driving while impaired, driving with license revoked and possession of an open container of alcohol in his car. According to a report by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Eason has already beaten one charge, even if his troubles are far from over.