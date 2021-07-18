'Teen Mom 2': Jenelle Evans Suffering More Health Issues Amid Spinal Cord Disorder Diagnosis

✖

Unfortunately, Jennelle Evans' health has taken a turn for the worse since she was diagnosed with syringomyelia, a spinal cord disorder. The Teen Mom 2 alum reveals she's experiencing some added symptoms related to the aching back and neck in a new YouTube video entitled "I Can't Work." "What also sucks is I'm sitting here editing stuff, and then like I go in and out of nauseousness. I go in and out of anxiety," she opens in the recording.

"I feel like I have heart palpitations. I don't know what's going on with me, but it's taking everything in my power just to like edit videos and look at the computer screen, and then it's like I have to lay back down," she explained. "I get nauseous. I have to lay back down. I get up. I have to lay back down. I get up. I try again, and then like right now. My head hurts."

Evans told her subscribers in the video that she'll be going back to the doctor for another appointment as well as a special MRI soon. Evans explained earlier this month that paralysis was inevitable given her condition. Evans went into detail regarding the severity of the disorder with a series of Tiktok videos from others also living with the disorder. She also posted another video showing someone using a voiceover to answer the question: "Isn't it scary to know you're going be paralyzed?"She wrote in the caption for the video: "It's a waiting game now."

After receiving her diagnosis, Evans told her fans via her Instagram story that she was "in shock." She further described her feelings in a YouTube video titled "My Neck, My Back." "It really sucks. It had to be the worst thing ever when I got my results," she said. "It's just, like, your life is off course. I have my kids here and my work is online. A lot of things are going through my mind right now."

Evans first got candid with her fans about her condition in May, expressing her frustration that doctors couldn't figure out the source of her discomfort. "I'm just sick of having so many doctors tell me over the years that they don't know what's going on with me. I've told them I have constant back pain," she said in an emotional video.

"And my neck cracks like ten times a day. And he said maybe we need to get an X-Ray of you bending your neck, and then bending it backward, and then we're going to see if your bones misalign or something," she added. "He said sometimes your spine is just made like that when you're born and people end up developing a syrinx. So I don't know. Nobody knows. But I can't freak out about it. I don't know, it's hard to hear doctors say we don't know. Just like, we see it, but we don't know."