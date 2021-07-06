'Teen Mom 2': Jenelle Evans Details Major Potential Symptom From Spinal Cord Issue

✖

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is opening up about a spinal cord issue that she's been dealing with for some time. According to The Sun, Evans posted a TikTok in which she indicated that it's a "waiting game" until she becomes paralyzed as a result of her syringomyelia condition. The condition causes a fluid-filled cyst to develop in the spinal cord.

Evans posted several videos on TikTok in which she discussed her battle with syringomyelia. In the clips, she performed "duets" with other users who share how they suffer from the same disorder. One of the videos involved the former Teen Mom star nodding in agreement as user @syringo_nichole described some of the symptoms she has dealt with. Nichole described that her battle with syringomyelia has led her to experience muscular dystrophy and pressure on her heart and lungs. She also said in the video that she was rushed to the hospital minutes after recording the video.

In another video that Evans posted, she looked on sadly as another user used a voiceover to answer the question, "Isn't it scary to know you're going be paralyzed?" The individual responded to that concern by writing, "that's the way it is, everything must come to an end." Evans captioned the video to share her own thoughts on battling syringomyelia. She captioned it with, "It's a waiting game now."

This isn't the first time that Evans has addressed the health issues that she's been facing. Back in March, the former reality star opened up about her syringomyelia diagnosis on both her Instagram Story and YouTube channel. She first shared her diagnosis on her Instagram Story, telling her fans that this condition can cause a cyst (called a syrinx) to develop in the spinal cord. She said that the syrinx can cause pain, weakness, and, in certain cases, lead to paralysis. Evans said that she was "in shock" and "scared" to learn that doctors found one of those very cysts in her spine. On YouTube, she posted a video opening up even further about her diagnosis. Although, she did say that she didn't want to "jump to conclusions" about it yet.

"I do what I can. By this time, at 5 o'clock, I usually have to tap out because my neck hurts so bad. I try to get up and be happy and act like I don't have this problem," Evans said about her symptoms. "I have head shaking too, it's kind of embarrassing, it feels like a tremor. My hands are not that steady and my fingertips are numb most of the time." She went on to address the possibility of having the cyst removed, adding, "Hopefully, I won't be in pain anymore and it'll be great."